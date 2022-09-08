Tiny Evie Rocks holding free suicide, mental health awareness rock concert Friday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to get conversations going and provide mental health resources to people in the community, an East Texas group is hosting a free rock concert Friday night at Bergfeld Park.

Tiny Evie Rocks was founded in 2019 by Michael and Jessica Domingos after losing their 12-year-old daughter, Evie, to suicide. This is the first year they are hosting this concert and it’s during National Suicide Prevention Week.

Co-founder Jessica Domingos said the goal, “After losing our daughter Evie to suicide, we realized that there is a huge stigma associated with mental health and suicide. We want to break that stigma, and the way to do that is to start a conversation.”

There will be food trucks, local artists will be playing through the night, and more than 20 booths offering mental health resources to the community.

“It just all came together so beautifully. Everybody just believed in our cause and wanted to be part of the conversation,” Domingos said. “We just feel really blessed that we have the backing of so many amazing people and some great bands.”

Lisa Lane is one of the musicians playing. She said some artists she has been influenced by are Stevie Nicks and Jewel. This kind of concert concept hits close to home for her.

“My father committed suicide when I was little. He was actually a musician and kind of where I got some of my talent and influence from. He was a drummer and a singer,” Lane said. “Unfortunately, he just couldn’t get over his illnesses and a lot of that was kept hush-hush back then, you didn’t really talk about mental illness. And I think this is such a great opportunity for people to shed light on that.”

As for why the concert genre is rock, well that’s Evie and her family’s favorite music.

“Evie was a huge fan of rock. She was a KISS fan, she liked Journey, anything rock and roll. Like ‘70s rock and roll, she just has a passion for music,” Domingos said. “What better way to honor her then bringing the community together with music and having that conversation about mental health and suicide?”

The free concert is from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday night at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, the national suicide hotline is 988.

