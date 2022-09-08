Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tiny Evie Rocks holding free suicide, mental health awareness rock concert Friday in Tyler

There will be food trucks, local artists will be playing through the night, and more than 20 booths offering mental health resources to the community.
By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to get conversations going and provide mental health resources to people in the community, an East Texas group is hosting a free rock concert Friday night at Bergfeld Park.

Tiny Evie Rocks was founded in 2019 by Michael and Jessica Domingos after losing their 12-year-old daughter, Evie, to suicide. This is the first year they are hosting this concert and it’s during National Suicide Prevention Week.

Co-founder Jessica Domingos said the goal, “After losing our daughter Evie to suicide, we realized that there is a huge stigma associated with mental health and suicide. We want to break that stigma, and the way to do that is to start a conversation.”

There will be food trucks, local artists will be playing through the night, and more than 20 booths offering mental health resources to the community.

“It just all came together so beautifully. Everybody just believed in our cause and wanted to be part of the conversation,” Domingos said. “We just feel really blessed that we have the backing of so many amazing people and some great bands.”

Lisa Lane is one of the musicians playing. She said some artists she has been influenced by are Stevie Nicks and Jewel. This kind of concert concept hits close to home for her.

“My father committed suicide when I was little. He was actually a musician and kind of where I got some of my talent and influence from. He was a drummer and a singer,” Lane said. “Unfortunately, he just couldn’t get over his illnesses and a lot of that was kept hush-hush back then, you didn’t really talk about mental illness. And I think this is such a great opportunity for people to shed light on that.”

As for why the concert genre is rock, well that’s Evie and her family’s favorite music.

“Evie was a huge fan of rock. She was a KISS fan, she liked Journey, anything rock and roll. Like ‘70s rock and roll, she just has a passion for music,” Domingos said. “What better way to honor her then bringing the community together with music and having that conversation about mental health and suicide?”

The free concert is from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday night at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, the national suicide hotline is 988.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab

Latest News

East Texas Food Bank and Bethel Bible Church Hope Campus partnership
East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month
storm drain in downtown tyler
City of Tyler proposes $9.2 million in drainage improvements
Safe2SpeakUp app
New app allows Tyler ISD students to anonymously report bullying
Ray Barnard
Friends celebrate 101st birthday of East Texas roughneck