Suspects in Carrollton bank robbery, shooting detained in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four suspects traveling I-20 following a robbery in Carrollton were pulled over in Smith County.

According to Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny, on Thursday afternoon his deputies responded along with other agencies to a call from Carrollton Police Department regarding bank robbery suspects who had fled. They were spotted heading east on Interstate 20, and were pulled over in Smith County by a deputy from the Pct. 5 constable’s office. They are being detained for questioning in Smith County.

The suspects are believed to be linked to the robbery at the Bank of America at Josey and Belt Line in Carrollton earlier Thursday afternoon. An armored car employee was shot in the arm during the robbery, but the injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Carrollton police said.

McClenny said that a number of agencies responded, including Smith County Precinct 4 constable’s office, Texas DPS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and federal agencies.

The identities of the four suspects have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.