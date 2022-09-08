Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Zone Spotlight Player: Tyler Legacy kicker Christian Baxter

"Yeah, it never gets old beating JT, I'm just glad we go out there after having a slow start. I'm glad we could bounce back and get that big win...
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy needed four overtimes to take down crosstown rival, Tyler High, winning 29-27.  Were it not for the foot of kicker Christian Baxter, sending into the first overtime, could have been a different outcome. Baxter is the Red Zone spotlight player of the week.

”Yeah, it never gets old beating JT, I’m just glad we go out there after having a slow start. I’m glad we could bounce back and get that big win because that’s going to set some momentum for us for the rest of the season. We got a lot of people doubting us so, it was a much-needed win for sure,” Baxter said.

How much confidence does he have in his ability to kick. no matter what the situation might be?

“All of it. Or, as much as you can think. I have, my team gives me so much support every time I’m out there to kick. They have the utmost confidence in me, so I never have a lack of confidence out there ever.” Baxter said.

