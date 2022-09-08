Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We have been watching a lone thundershower that formed over the NE sections of ETX this evening and will continue to monitor for the next few hours before it weakens. Generally, fair to mostly clear skies are expected overnight as well. Most will stay dry. A few morning showers will be possible on Thursday morning, but nothing as strong as the storms some of us experienced this morning. Not expecting much in the way of re-development during the afternoon hours. During the next several days, a mostly sunny to sunny sky is expected with light wind. Dry conditions are likely then through at least the middle part of next week. A weak cold front is likely to pass through East Texas on Sunday afternoon, just bringing in some drier air, with little impact on temperatures. Have a great rest of your Wednesday.

