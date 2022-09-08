One of West Texas oldest Catholic churches turns 140-years-old

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stanton, recently turned 140 years.

San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis says there are older churches located in El Paso, but St. Joseph’s is the oldest Catholic church in the Permian Basin..

Bishop Sis says the church was started back in the 1800′s by German settlers.

In 1881, the Texas and pacific railroad tracks came into place and German settlers established themselves in what was originally called Grelton.

Then changed the name to Marienfeld in 1885 which means “Field of Mary”.

Before changing it again in 1890 to Stanton.

“They established a beautiful little farm community here of German Catholics and they named the church St. Josephs because he was one of there favorite saints, and it was from Stanton that they served the mission in Midland,” Bishop Sis said.

Due to severe drought, the German settlers dream farm land was ruined and they were forced to migrate to a greener area.

Pastor of St. Joseph’s church Michael Rodriguez, says they’re trying to restore as much of the original church as much as possible.

“This is the heritage of this community. The foundation of this community which we celebrated 140 years of the establishment, of Stanton as well as St. Josephs Church,” Father Rodriguez said.

Stanton’s primary religious affiliation is Protestant, which is a form of Christianity.

Something that St. Joseph’s restored is a Carmelite convent that was established by Carmelite monks in the 1880′s.

Which is now a museum that shows how German farmers began their colony during that time.

Pastor Rodriguez says St. Joseph has laid down the foundation for the churches in Midland and Odessa.

If you want to schedule a visit to the convent in Stanton, click here.

