Multiple countries represented at TEEX, training for nuclear power plant emergencies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nuclear disasters can be unpredictable and deadly. Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), The Texas A&M University System and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service are helping the world stay prepared for severe conditions from a nuclear power plant.

Representatives from 13 countries were at TEEX Emergency Operations Training Center and participated in the Interregional Training Course on Establishing Arrangements and Capabilities for Emergency Preparedness and Response. Since Monday, participants have gained knowledge about what to do in nuclear plant accidents and emergencies.

Countries that participated in the training include:

Argentina

Armenia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Ghana

Hungary

Jordan

Lithuania

Nigeria

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

Uzbekistan

“We only do this training specific for nuclear and radiological emergencies. But coming here to Texas A&M and disaster city here has been really eye-opening,” said IAEA Emergency Preparedness Officer Stacey Horvitz.

Training included incident command training as well as mock press conferences answering questions about a nuclear power plant emergency.

“It’s often said that a nuclear accident somewhere is a nuclear accident anywhere. Not only because of the impacts localized but what can happen due to airborne distribution and public perception as well,” said Texas A&M University System Associate Vice Chancellor of National Laboratories Julia Pierko.

All the countries that attended the training are either constructing their country’s first nuclear power plant or are looking to build additional nuclear power plants.

