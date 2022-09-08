Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia.

Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police found the deceased victim and secured the crime scene.

Law enforcement agencies have identified multiple individuals related to the incident and are seeking them for questioning, according to Eric B. Garretty, Mexia City Manager.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

