Memphis police: Man wanted for driving around, shooting at people, in custody

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Memphis say a man who was driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live has been taken into custody.

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19. They said he was armed and dangerous and responsible for many shootings around the city.

Police urged people in parts of the city to stay indoors. Memphis Area Transit Authority has suspended trolley and bus services indefinitely.

WMC reports the spree began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Memphis police had previously reported two shootings around the same time, one of which resulted in a man’s death, but officers have not yet said if the incidents are related.

Officials initially said the suspect was in a blue sedan, but then said he was in a gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas tag AEV63K.

KAIT says law enforcement pursued the suspect into Arkansas, where he’s believed to have carjacked an individual before heading back to Memphis.

