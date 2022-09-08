Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man shot and killed in Big Spring

At 12:10PM officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim
John Paul Ramirez
John Paul Ramirez(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police arrested John Paul Ramirez for the murder of Kenneth Lee Murphy. At approximately 12:10 PM the Big Spring Police Department, Big Spring Fire, and Emergency Medical Services were sent to 700 N. Scurry in response to a gunshot victim.

Officers were able to briefly speak with Murphy before he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Justice of the Peace at 12:50 PM.

An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
Cheryl Lane
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

Latest News

Suspects in Carrollton bank robbery, shooting detained in Smith County
Suspects in Carrollton bank robbery, shooting detained in Smith County
Jon Decker discusses the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Jon Decker discusses what to expect following death of Queen Elizabeth
Jon Decker discusses the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Jon Decker discusses the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Longview Head Coach John King
Longview coach says Week 3 opponent has ‘gotten better’
(Source: WTOK)
Suspects in Carrollton bank robbery, shooting detained in Smith County