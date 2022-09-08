Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.

According to a report, at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, first responders were called to the Lighthouse trail for a hiker who collapsed.

Unfortunately, first responders were not able to revive the man in time.

Officials say that the family has been notified about the death.

The man’s name will not be released after his autopsy.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
Cheryl Lane
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana

Latest News

Don Rainey
WebXtra: Vintage Motorcross race zooms into Marion County for 20th year
Don Rainey
WebXtra: Vintage Motorcross race zooms into Marion County for 20th year
“With inflation and everything, it just does not even come close to meeting those needs,” said...
WebXtra: East Texas teachers struggle with supply costs despite tax breaks
“With inflation and everything, it just does not even come close to meeting those needs,” said...
WebXtra: East Texas teachers struggle with supply costs despite tax breaks
Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer
Terminated Angelina County road engineer alleges improper grand jury session