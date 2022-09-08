Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) - A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas.

A court filing unsealed Wednesday says 39-year-old Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, is charged with one felony count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure.

Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day.

The filing doesn’t name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening. It says the Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a network operated by the state of Maryland.

