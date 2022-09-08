Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Police investigating late-night shooting at park

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late...
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late Wednesday night.(Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late Wednesday night.

According to police, a male victim was shot around 10:10 p.m. near the Brandon Community Center, off Keltys Street and Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue.

He was taken to a Lufkin-area hospital for treatment and was later transported to an out-of-town hospital in stable condition.

Police officers have put up crime scene tape around the immediate area and were marking multiple bullet casings on the ground.

The victim and witnesses were unable to provide a description to identify the suspect, a news release stated.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time,” said Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director for the City of Lufkin.

Anyone with additional details on the investigation is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or submit anonymous tips by contacting Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

