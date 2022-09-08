Longview coach says Week 3 opponent has ‘gotten better’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Head Coach John King said his players did a good job against Marshall but the coaching could use improvement.

“We’ve got to do a little better job of play calling and play designing,” King said.

Longview gets ready for a Tyler Legacy team coming off a rivalry win over Tyler.

“They’ve gotten better,” King said. “They’ve got a very tough defensive line and very disruptive defensive linemen.”

King’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

You can get plenty of more content like this on our free Red Zone app. More information here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.