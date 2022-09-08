Lawyer cites Biden speech in Longview man’s motion to dismiss federal charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - A lawyer for an East Texas man indicted for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. argued Thursday that all charges should be dismissed due to President Joe Biden allegedly poisoning the jury pool.

Judge Thomas Hogan listened to oral arguments from the legal representation for Alex Kirk Harkrider, of Carthage, and Ryan Taylor Nichols, of Longview. Hogan addressed a motion filed by Nichols’ attorney, Joseph McBride, which states President Biden tainted a jury pool in his prime-time address to the nation on Sept. 1.

“President Biden’s attack on Mr. Nichols’s political affiliation is unprecedented. Never in the history of this great country has a sitting President made such terrible remarks directed at a group that comprises millions of American citizens,” McBride said. “The fact, however, that the group of people being targeted by President Biden is also being prosecuted by his Attorney General, is unconscionable.”

In his motion, McBride accused President Biden of issuing a call to action against all MAGA Republicans.

“At the conclusion of his speech, backlit in red, and flanked by two unmoving Marines, the President exhorts all Americans to put their hatred into action: “It’s within our power to stop the assault on American democracy.” What better place to begin than in the jury box,” the motion states. “President Biden demands betrayal of a juror’s oath by anyone sitting in judgment of a January 6th defendant, and therefore a juror’s impartiality will not become evident at voir dire.”

Harkrider’s attorney, Kira West, joined McBride in filing the motion. West’s testimony surrounded Harkrider’s statement given after his arrest. In the filed motion, his attorney argues he made the statement under stress and that law enforcement was not truthful. The motion states that 15-20 officers were on his property and arrested him at 5 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2021. The motion states an FBI SWAT team broke down his door and used two flashbang grenades.

“The shock of the situation caused Mr. Harkrider to suffer a flashback of being back in Afghanistan fighting the Taliban. Anxiety and adrenaline rushed through his system. He thought the Taliban was there to kill him,” West said.

Hogan called the hearing to an end before 2 p.m. because he had a separate sentencing hearing to oversee. Hogan said he would make a ruling on the motion following closing statements on Sept. 20.

