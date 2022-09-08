Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal judge in Texas has ruled that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S.

The ruling was handed down Wednesday by Fort Worth-based U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who ruled in 2018 that the entire ACA is invalid. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately overturned that decision.

O’Connor’s latest ruling targets a mandate under the law that requires employers to cover the HIV prevention treatment known as PrEP, which is a pill taken daily to prevent infection. The ruling’s impact beyond the plaintiffs wasn’t immediately clear.

The Biden administration is likely to appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
Cheryl Lane
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana

Latest News

Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer
Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer
Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer
Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer
Tyler Fire Department celebrates arrival of new firefighting aircraft
Tyler Fire Department celebrates arrival of new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle