Jarvis Christian University meets with Hawkins community in plan to form ‘communiversity’

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian University announced they are moving toward a partnership with their community.

Members of the Hawkins community and Jarvis Christian University met Thursday on the Jarvis campus to announce a new “transformation initiative”.

The school is seeking to become more inclusive in the Hawkins community and accessible for community events.

The Hawkins mayor and other community leaders engaged in a short program of objectives the school proposed to begin a partnership with the city.

The university received a $1 million grant from the UNCF (United Negro College Fund), which school president Dr. Lester Newman talks about.

