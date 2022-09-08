Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy agrees to 5 year extension with Saints

Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy has agreed to a 5 year extension with the New Orleans Saints.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy has agreed to a 5 year extension with the New Orleans Saints.

The deal was confirmed by his agency. It is reportably worth up to $63.75 million, including over $40 million in guarantees.   McCoy will be one of the the highest paid centers in the NFL.

McCoy was drafted by the Saints in 2019 out of Texas A&M. He started every game his first two seasons. He missed five games in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
Cheryl Lane
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

Latest News

Tatum Honors Mayflower Team
Tatum Eagles to honor Mayflower Panthers at football game
mayflower jersey
Tatum Eagles to honor Mayflower Panthers at football game
Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy agrees to 5 year extension with Saints
Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy agrees to 5 year extension with Saints
Longview Head Coach John King
Longview coach says Week 3 opponent has ‘gotten better’