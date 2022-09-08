Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Only a few showers over parts of Deep East Texas today. No rain for tomorrow, then a few PM showers Eastern sections on Sat.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few showers/thundershowers are possible this afternoon/evening over the Easternmost sections of Deep East Texas. Northern areas will stay dry and warm. A mild and clear morning is likely for our Friday...the RED ZONE. Lots of sunshine and no rain is in the forecast. On Saturday, an area of low pressure to our East may allow for a few PM showers/thundershowers over the eastern half of ETX during the day. During the day on Sunday, a cold front is expected. No rain with the front, but a few clouds will dot the sky. Cooler, drier air is expected early next week dropping low temperatures into the middle to upper 60s for several days. Highs stay in the upper 80s on Monday, then back into the lower 90s by Tuesday as the Southeasterly wind returns. No rain is forecast for next week. Have a great Thursday.

Latest Drought Monitor out today. Most of ETX is clear of drought. Western areas still have some.
