East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves.

Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.

“It just so happens that the food bank was kind of doing the same thing, seeing the same need, so they reached out to us a little over a year ago wanting to know if we would partner with them,” says Ricky Garner.

Since starting this partnership, Garner says that they now serve 250 to 300 families on the first Wednesday of every month.

“No requirements, no ID, no anything required. Just drive up pick up the food and go,” says Garner.

All you have to do is drive into the parking lot and tell a volunteer how many people you need food for.

Garner says due to inflation and the rising cost of food he’s seeing an increase in cars lining up to receive food.

“Every month we see a great number of people that line up fairly early, well before we get started, to come and get the food,” says Garner.

The East Texas Food Bank offers a different variety of foods depending on the season and the time of year.

“I know we have sweet potatoes we’ve got white potatoes we’ve got lots of good cabbages so that kind if stuff. It’s good home cooking; you can take it and make a good dish out of it,” says Jud Bailiff.

Jud Bailiff is a volunteer and a member of The Bethel Bible Church.

Garner mentions that there is no limit to how much food one car can receive.

The food drive occurs at Bethel Bible’s Hope Campus on the first Wednesday of every month from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The church is located at 504 West 32nd Street in Tyler.

