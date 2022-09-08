Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after officials find fentanyl, marijuana on Greyhound bus

By Tamlyn Cochran and KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have arrested a man after a K-9 found marijuana and fentanyl in the luggage compartment of a Greyhound bus.

According to criminal complaint, on Sept. 4, Amarillo police officer and his K-9 were working at the Greyhound bus maintenance barn at S. Monroe.

The officer and his K-9 did a free air sniff of the luggage compartment of a Greyhound bus and found a USPS priority mail box inside a maroon luggage.

The box contained two heat-sealed bags of suspected marijuana and also found a flat rate envelope with fentanyl pills. There was a bottle of nail polish remover with tan color liquid inside.

The officer continued the search with his K-9 finding a white bag inside the bus overhead bin and found four sealed bags of marijuana.

Officials conducted a surveillance at the station where a TFO official sat inside the bus finding a suspect who sat at the seat where the bag was found with marijuana.

The TFO officer asked the suspect who was later identified as Jason Campion to exit the bus and seized the plastic bag he was holding.

When officials asked Campion if he had any luggage in the compartment under the bus he claimed the maroon bag and a brown box that had four heat sealed bags of marijuana.

When officers searched Campion they found a bag of marijuana, a plastic bag that contained an unknown brown substance, and a Zip-Lock bag that had two smaller sandwich bags that contained fentanyl.

Officers believe that the amount of illegal narcotics recovered means that Campion was going to sell the drugs.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
Katron Devonta Pittman, Rayfiel Demonte Gill, Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr., and Lillie Vivian McCoy
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

TxDOT crews are still cleaning up the site of a crash between a school bus and a truck
TxDOT releases maintenance reports for week of Sept. 12
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado
WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado
WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado
Gregg County Fair
Gregg County Fair kicks off 72nd year Friday night