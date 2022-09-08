City of Tyler proposes $9.2 million in drainage improvements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a nearly 50-year-old drainage system caused issues with storm water flow, the City of Tyler is proposing over $9 million in drainage improvements.

Stormwater management and environmental compliance engineer Paul Neuhaus says the need comes after failing infrastructure and to prevent costly repairs.

“The intent of these projects is to eliminate any type of flooding that going on, prevent erosion in a channel, maybe property loss. We’ve got some people that might be inundated with water because they’re downstream from a problem area.” says Neuhaus.

For the fiscal year 2023 budget, six projects will be worked on at a total cost of $926,000.

Those problem areas include work at Indian Creek and Loop 323, Willow Creek on N Parkdale Dr. and Loop 323, storm drain improvements on S. Bois D’Arc Ave. and Park Heights Circle, and inlet boxes on S. Glenwood Ave. and Grove St.

Additionally, the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 Half Cent Sales Tax Program Annual Work Plan includes funding in the amount of $8,280,000 for four projects.

Those include repairs and drainage improvements to West Mud Creek near the 1500 block of Rice Rd, work on West Mud Creek at Keaton Ave., and work from De Charles St. to Wynnwood Dr.

Neuhaus says it could take 30 days to a couple of years for completion, depending on the type project.

He said, “Just be patient with us because we are definitely making improvements and we definitely realize that some of these been front and center for a lot of people.”

