Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
Cheryl Lane
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

Latest News

Jarvis Christian University President Dr. Lester Newman
Jarvis Christian University meets with Hawkins community in plan to form ‘communiversity’
Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the...
CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace
Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.
Earliest known mammal identified by fossil records, scientists say
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son