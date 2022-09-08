Baby found safe after being taken in stolen Jeep Cherokee in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The infant inside a stolen Jeep Cherokee, has been located, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident occurred before 5 a.m. at a C-store in the 22523 block of Imperial Valley on FM 1960 when the father of the child left the Jeep on with the child inside and entered the store.

The Jeep was found in the 16400 block of Eton Block Lane as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday but the baby was not found.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two suspects entered the Jeep and drove away.

Update: vehicle has been located at the 16400 blk of Eton Brook Ln, but the infant remains unaccounted for. Appreciate the assist by our partners at Pct 4 Constables Office in locating vehicle. We need our community’s assistance in locating this infant. Call us at 713-221-6000. https://t.co/tNsTFXI9Ev — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 8, 2022

