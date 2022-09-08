Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies right through the afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but northeast winds will bring in slightly drier air, so the humidity will be a bit more bearable.  Overnight, with drier air in place, temperatures will drop into the 60s for a nice, mild start to Friday morning.  Friday looks mostly sunny with light easterly winds.  Temperatures may be a degree or two warmer, but still very tolerable.  Mostly sunny for the weekend with nice, mild mornings with temperatures in the 60s.  Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday.  There is a very slight chance for a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon, mainly in eastern counties closest to the Louisiana state line.  A weak cold front arrives on Sunday with another slight cool down and less humidity arriving early next week.

