Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

UIL penalizes Tom Bean ISD over alleged athletic recruiting

The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom...
The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom Bean Independent School District regarding athletic recruiting on Tuesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The Football UIL District Executive Committee convened to discuss allegations against the Tom Bean Independent School District regarding athletic recruiting on Tuesday.

Superintendent Kelly Lusk said the allegations stemmed from recent enrollment of local home school students into the district.

The committee, compromised of local superintendents and athletic directors, determined Tom Bean Independent School District engaged in athletic recruiting and voted to disqualify the district from football honors for a period of three years.

Disqualification from district honors denies the awarding of district championship honors and participation in UIL contests beyond the district level. The Committee’s decision only applies to football.

Lusk said Tom Bean ISD strongly denied any allegations that district officials and/or parties affiliated with the district recruited students for athletic purposes. Rather, the district believes the allegations are the result of local resentment following the district’s decision to allow home school students to attend TBISD through the district’s open enrollment policy.

Lusk said the district is committed to allowing all students in the community an equal opportunity to participate in the district’s educational programs in a meaningful way.

Tom Bean ISD says they plan to appeal the UIL District Executive Committee’s ruling to the State Executive Committee.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
Cheryl Lane
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
Cheryl Lane's defense attorney, Beau Sinclair, talks about Judge Jackson's ruling today.
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
Storms bring down trees in Leverette’s Chapel area
Storms bring down trees in Leverette’s Chapel area
Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard