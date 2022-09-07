Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to the scene of the collision in Milam County shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, September 5.

An investigation revealed a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, operated by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a fifth wheel travel trailer.

At that same time, a 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, operated by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was also traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer right behind behind the 2017 Dodge Ram 3500.

A 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, operated by a 38-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 behind the 2017 and 2013 Dodge heavy duty trucks.

DPS said the driver of the 1500 Dodge Ram pickup struck the cattle trailer being hauled by the 2013 Dodge Ram 3500, causing it to separate.

“The cattle trailer went into the northbound barrow ditch and then collided with the fifth wheel trailer. The 2013 Ram pick-up traveled across the center line, into the southbound lane,” DPS said.

At that same time, a 2019 Chevrolet pick-up truck, operated by a 58-year-old man from Louise, Texas, was traveling southbound on US 77. As the 2013 Dodge Ram traveled into the southbound lane, it collided with the Chevrolet.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, operated by a 52-year-old woman from Mineola, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 approaching the other vehicles. The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox swerved into the southbound lane and collided with the 2019 Chevrolet pickup.

A passenger in the Chevrolet pickup, later identified as Reina Franco, and the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, later identified as Martinez Mullins, were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.

The driver of the 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 and the driver of the 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 were not injured.

The driver of the 2019 Chevrolet pickup was transported to the Baylor Scott and White Temple emergency room for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

The collision remains under investigation.

