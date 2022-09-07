Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday.
According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
Daniels, 22, of Palestine, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.