Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.

Daniels, 22, of Palestine, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.