New app allows Tyler ISD students to anonymously report bullying

One East Texas school district is taking a stand against bullying.
By Willie Downs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas school district is taking a stand against bullying. In fact, Tyler ISD is giving students the ability to anonymously report bullying right in the palm of their hand through a new app.

The app, Safe2SpeakUp, gives students the ability to “see something, say something”. This allows the district to respond to serious issues quickly - putting the safety of students on the forefront.

The app has GPS capabilities built in so the security team can respond to reports efficiently and quickly.

Not only does the app allow for easy reporting of bullying, but also encourages students to report safety risks, and gives them the ability to communicate with staff during emergencies.

The Safe2SpeakUp app replaces the districts old system called the No Bully Zone.

Willie Downs speaks to Lauri Anderson, coordinator of guidance at Tyler ISD, about the new app.

