Mark In Texas History: Davy Crockett inspired more than just the city’s name

By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Crockett was named for American frontiersman Davy Crockett. But did you know Crockett came through the area on his way to the Alamo?

What now stands at Brewer Park is the spot where Davy Crockett stopped to drink from a spring and camp overnight while he was on his way to San Antonio, where he would defend the Alamo. At the spot of the spring is now a water fountain in a park. When you reach the park, which is near Downtown Crockett, you’ll see a mural. It depicts a meeting between Crockett and A.E. Gossett. Gossett was another settler from Tennessee.

Also inside the park is the Strode-Pritchett Log Cabin. The cabin is not in its original place. It was built 12 miles east by the Texas legislature in the 1850s. Later additions covered the cabin and it was not discovered until 1973. That is when it was donated to the Houston County Historical Commission, who had it moved to this location.

The Strode-Pritchett Log Cabin found in Crockett.
The Strode-Pritchett Log Cabin found in Crockett.(KLTV)

If you’d like to take a look at these historical markers, they are located at the intersection of East Goliad Avenue and Rail Row.

