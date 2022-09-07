Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has dismissed a motion to dismiss evidence in the ongoing case of a woman indicted for alleged child abuse.

Cheryl Lane, of Whitehouse, was indicted in 2020 on a charge of injury to a child after two 13-year-old children made a public outcry to Whitehouse ISD leadership about their treatment.

Lane’s defense attorney, Beau Sinclair, made a motion to dismiss evidence against Lane, claiming there were errors in the way that the Child Protective Services investigation was handled. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, however, stated Sinclair was being “disingenuous” and quashed the motion to dismiss.

KLTV’s Willie Downs spoke with Sinclair after Wednesday morning’s hearing.

Previous reporting:

Wife of Tyler police officer indicted on injury to child charge

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.