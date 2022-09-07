Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Houston Co. law enforcement looking for escaped inmate

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday...
Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning, the sheriff said.(Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in Deep East Texas are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday.

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was detained on a drug-related charge, according to Sheriff Randy Hargrove.

Zuniga was last seen on-camera at the sheriff’s office on South 4th Street in Crockett around 1:49 a.m.

Zuniga is described as 5′6″ and having black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff said he was wearing grey pants and a white t-shirt at the time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Latest News

FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
Only one person was in the vehicle that was struck.
Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing
Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing
The British Consul General in Houston planted a tree on Stephen F. Austin University’s campus...
British consulate plants tree on SFA campus in honor of Queen Elizabeth II