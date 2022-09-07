Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard

Dispatch received a call of a fire around 8:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of FM 2493.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several emergency responder units have responded to a structure fire in Cherokee County near Bullard.

Dispatch received a call of a fire around 8:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of FM 2493.

The structure appears to be a fully involved fire and a total loss.

As of 10 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the fire.

While a deputy was on the scene, a tree fell on his vehicle. The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab

Latest News

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
Storms bring down trees in Leverette’s Chapel area
Storms bring down trees in Leverette’s Chapel area
Photo of storm from Arp
Storm photos from East Texas 9/7/22
Trees down on CR 152
Storms bring down trees in Leverette’s Chapel area