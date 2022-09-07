Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several emergency responder units have responded to a structure fire in Cherokee County near Bullard.
Dispatch received a call of a fire around 8:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of FM 2493.
The structure appears to be a fully involved fire and a total loss.
As of 10 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the fire.
While a deputy was on the scene, a tree fell on his vehicle. The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time.
