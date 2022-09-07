Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several emergency responder units have responded to a structure fire in Cherokee County near Bullard.

Dispatch received a call of a fire around 8:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of FM 2493.

The structure appears to be a fully involved fire and a total loss.

As of 10 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the fire.

While a deputy was on the scene, a tree fell on his vehicle. The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.