East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few scattered showers/thundershowers remain in the forecast through the evening, then it quiets down overnight. Fair to mostly clear skies are expected overnight as well. A few morning showers will be possible on Thursday morning, but nothing as strong as the storms some of us experienced this morning. Not expecting any re-development during the afternoon hours. During the next several days, a mostly sunny to sunny sky is expected with light wind. Dry conditions are likely then through at least the middle part of next week. A weak cold front is likely to pass through East Texas on Sunday afternoon, just bringing in some drier air, with little impact on temperatures. Have a great rest of your Wednesday.

