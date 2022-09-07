Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday...
Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning, the sheriff said.(Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail has been apprehended.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, who had escaped earlier on Wednesday - allegedly with the help of his girlfriend, Melissa Pearl Ortiz - was caught in Corsicana by the local police department. The sheriff’s office said that Ortiz remains at large but they believe she will be apprehended soon.

Zuniga was originally detained on a drug-related charge, according to Sheriff Randy Hargrove.

HCSO reported on social media that Ortiz assisted the escape that she “planned to meet him and provide transportation.

The sheriff’s office said both are to be considered dangerous.

(Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Zuniga was last seen on-camera at the sheriff’s office on South 4th Street in Crockett around 1:49 a.m.

Zuniga is described as 5′6″ and having black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff said he was wearing grey pants and a white t-shirt at the time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab
Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard

Latest News

Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
Students at ET Fight Academy show off their medals after this weekend's competition.
WebXtra: ET Fight Academy shines at weekend competition in Houston
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
Ray Barnard
WebXtra: Friends, family celebrate 101st birthday of East Texas roughneck