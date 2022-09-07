Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Bullard returns to water conservation plan ‘Stage 1′

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard will rescind the Stage 2 Water Conservation Plan effective Thursday, Sept. 8 and reimplement the Stage 1 Water Conservation Plan until further notice.

Residents having even numbered addresses are permitted to water Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Residents having odd numbered addresses are permitted to water Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Friday.

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500.

Ray Barnard
WebXtra: Friends, family celebrate 101st birthday of East Texas roughneck
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
