City of Bullard returns to water conservation plan ‘Stage 1′

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard will rescind the Stage 2 Water Conservation Plan effective Thursday, Sept. 8 and reimplement the Stage 1 Water Conservation Plan until further notice.

Residents having even numbered addresses are permitted to water Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Residents having odd numbered addresses are permitted to water Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Friday.

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500.

