2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives.
Lindale’s native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year.
Trinity County native Cody Johnson is nominated for Single of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and New Artist of the Year.
Below you’ll find a list of each category Lambert and Johnson is nominated in as well as their fellow nominees. For a full list of categories and nominations, click here.
The 56th CMA Awards will air live Wednesday, Nov. 9, on KLTV and KTRE.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert (Lindale native)
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson (Trinity County native)
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert (Lindale native)
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert (Lindale native)
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson (Trinity County native)
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Music Video of the Year
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson (Trinity County native)
New Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson (Trinity County native)
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.