Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.(WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges in the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Alabama, according to officials.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a 17-year-old, who is being charged with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance.

The 17-year-old’s name is not being released at this time due to being a minor.

According to Chief Deputy Paul Burch, investigators learned that Taylor likely ingested pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Burch said he anticipates more arrests will be made in the case.

“In certain instances, they can face murder charges. It may be manslaughter because you’re knowingly selling something that could lead to the death of a person,” Burch said. “We do anticipate a number of charges on a number of people.”

Taylor was a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, just a few weeks shy of her 16th birthday.

WALA reached out to Taylor’s family, who did not want to comment.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Bullard
A Georgia officer was arrested in a prostitution sting while in Florida for a seminar.
Officer arrested in prostitution sting while out of town for seminar, sheriff says
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday...
Houston Co. law enforcement looking for escaped inmate