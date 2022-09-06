Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wood County sheriff says mix of old, new evidence led to arrest of Brittany McGlone murder suspect

By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - We’re hearing from Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole for the first time since an arrest has been made in the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone.

Chad Carr
Chad Carr(Wood County Jail)

Chad Carr is charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Cole said the case was a priority for him since taking office on New Year’s Eve 2020.

“The case was 15 years old this past May, from day one when I took over we started working on the case again. When May came, we started working a little bit harder, you know 15 years is a long time for a family to be in limbo,” Cole said.

Cole said a mixture of old and new evidence in the case enabled them to make an arrest.

“The family needs some closure and this is not complete closure, but this enabled us to get an arrest warrant affidavit put together and have a warrant issued,” Cole said.

He said in going over the evidence, it all pointed to Carr as the suspect.

“Everything pointed to the same person and to me it was time to make an arrest,” Cole said.

RELATED: Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old

