Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab

(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office aided Smith County in a report of a stolen 18-wheeler cab, Tuesday.

Gregg County says a trooper spotted the vehicle and she was followed by law enforcement at about 60 miles an hour on I-20.

The driver pulled over at the 583 east bound mile marker. I-20 was shut down while they arrested the suspect at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The suspect is in custody and I-20 will be reopened as soon as the vehicle is towed.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

