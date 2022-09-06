Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office aided Smith County in a report of a stolen 18-wheeler cab, Tuesday.

Gregg County says a trooper spotted the vehicle and she was followed by law enforcement at about 60 miles an hour on I-20.

The driver pulled over at the 583 east bound mile marker. I-20 was shut down while they arrested the suspect at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The suspect is in custody and I-20 will be reopened as soon as the vehicle is towed.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.