Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man died Tuesday morning following an incident at Lake Palestine Monday night.

According to Capt. Mike Hanson of Texas Parks & Wildlife, the cause of death is likely a drowning but it will take an autopsy to confirm that.

Hanson said a call came in to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office around 7:30 p.m. A group of family members were hanging out at the lower end of Lake Palestine. The 24-year-old man was swimming. Hanson said at some point family members turned around and the man was gone.

Hanson said some people fishing in the area were able to locate the man using sonar equipment. A firefighter with Frankston VFD happened to be at the lake and he swam in and got the man out. Hanson said it is not known how long the man had been under water.

People at the scene conducted CPR on the man and the man was taken to a Jacksonville hospital. He died Tuesday morning.

