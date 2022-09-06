Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The death of a 16-month-old child is under investigation by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

For now, investigators say the death of Emma Shae Carter, of Gilmer, is being treated as an accident.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, on Monday at 4:21 p.m., Upshur County Deputies and EMS responded to an incident in the 2100 block of Mule Deer Road in which a small child was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, deputies learned this was the location of Emma Carter’s grandfather and was the site of a family gathering that day. Both parents of the deceased were present, as were other family members.

During the outdoor activities, a family member, intending to run an errand related to the event, began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path. The child was transported to UT Health Pittsburg by ambulance where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

All parties at the scene have been cooperative and helpful during the initial investigation. As per standard procedure, Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.

The findings of the Sheriff’s Office investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

