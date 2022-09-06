Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT announces lane closure on I-20 in Longview for bridge deck repairs

TxDOT has announced a lane closure for I-20 in Longview.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
From TxDOT

LONGVIEW, Texas - TxDOT and contractor crews have planned a lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County beginning Thursday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The closure will take place in the westbound, outside lane as crews perform bridge deck repairs on the Sabine River bridge, approximately 2.4 miles west of Estes Parkway in Longview. The lane will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews.

