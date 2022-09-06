TxDOT announces lane closure on I-20 in Longview for bridge deck repairs

From TxDOT

LONGVIEW, Texas - TxDOT and contractor crews have planned a lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County beginning Thursday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The closure will take place in the westbound, outside lane as crews perform bridge deck repairs on the Sabine River bridge, approximately 2.4 miles west of Estes Parkway in Longview. The lane will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.