Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies to start the day, though we do have isolated showers are radar already this morning. Temperatures to start the day are in the 70s, and we’ll warm up into the low 90s for highs this afternoon. Rain chances increase into the afternoon as well, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through the afternoon into the early evening hours. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies as activity on radar comes to an end. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s, dropping into the low 70s overnight. Tomorrow, a higher chance for rain, though still many of us will stay dry. Highs will remain near seasonal normals, in the low 90s in the warm spots. Areas that see more clouds and rain may only warm into the 80s.

For the rest of the week into the weekend, a mix of sun and clouds with low chances for rain off and on. The upper-level pattern that has helped support the rain we’ve seen over the last week to ten days will shift, and by early next week we should expect to see highs consistently in the low/mid 90s again, with little to no rain in the forecast. That said, we are doing well on rainfall totals and drought improvement when you consider where we were just a few weeks ago at the beginning of August. Another reminder for you, all burn bans in our area have been lifted, and Fire Danger from A&M Forrest Service remains low for the next couple of days. Have a great Tuesday.

