Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll

(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1 and Georgia moved up to No. 2 after a dominating win over Oregon. After the Aggies, Florida makes its debut in this year’s poll at No. 12. Arkansas is ranked No. 16 with Kentucky at No. 20, Ole Miss at No. 22 and Tennessee comes into the rankings at No. 24.

AP Top 25 - Week Two 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Clemson 6. Texas A&M 7. Oklahoma 8. Notre Dame 9. Baylor 10. USC 11. Oklahoma State 12. Florida 13. Utah 14. Michigan State 15. Miami 16. Arkansas 17. Pittsburgh 18. NC State 19. Wisconsin 20. Kentucky 21. BYU 22. Ole MIss 23. Wake Forest 24. Tennessee 25. Houston

