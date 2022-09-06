Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1 and Georgia moved up to No. 2 after a dominating win over Oregon. After the Aggies, Florida makes its debut in this year’s poll at No. 12. Arkansas is ranked No. 16 with Kentucky at No. 20, Ole Miss at No. 22 and Tennessee comes into the rankings at No. 24.

AP Top 25 - Week Two
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Baylor
10. USC
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida
13. Utah
14. Michigan State
15. Miami
16. Arkansas
17. Pittsburgh
18. NC State
19. Wisconsin
20. Kentucky
21. BYU
22. Ole MIss
23. Wake Forest
24. Tennessee
25. Houston

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss to Florida St.; previews home opener against Southern
Red Zone Top 10
Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10
After Friday game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview has many assets in their...
After Friday game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview has many assets in their arsenal
Michael Coleman says penalties caused issues in game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy
Michael Coleman says penalties caused issues in game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy