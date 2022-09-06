Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas A&M Forest Service offers prescribed burning grants

“Prescribed burning help reduce wildfires, restore the ecosystem, helps vegetation, and mitigate fire danger to the community,”
Logo
Logo(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grants are now available to Texas land owners for prescribed burning.

Texas A&M Forest Service’s Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, says that prescribed burning serves as a ‘medicine’ to the ecosystem and the environment.

“Prescribed burning help reduce wildfires, restore the ecosystem, helps vegetation, and mitigates fire danger to the community,” says Dugan.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is offering four different types of grants to residents depending on what their prescribed burning goals are. The grants will reimburse landowners to offset the cost of having a prescribed burn conducted on their property by certified and insured prescribed burn managers.

Last year, these grant programs provided more than $322,000 to landowners for a total of 11,667 acres treated.

Dugan says that the grant reimburses residents $30 an acre.

The deadline to apply is September 30. Interested landowners can determine eligibility and find an application by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Non-profit group shares development plans for Lake Lomond
Bullard High School shows support for Uvalde
East Texas districts show support as Uvalde students, staff return for first time since mass shooting
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Bullard ISD celebrated first responders with a special Patriot Day luncheon on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Bullard ISD celebrates East Texas first responders with Patriot Day luncheon