Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Slain Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher was a 2010 graduate of Baylor University

Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher(St. Mary's Episcopal School)
By KWTX Staff and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Baylor University is mourning the death of Eliza Fletcher, 34, a wife and mother of two found dead after she as abducted while jogging early Friday morning in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We join those nationwide mourning the tragic death of Eliza Fletcher (BSED ‘10),” the university wrote in a Facebook post, “Fletcher earned her bachelor’s in exercise & sports science from Baylor in 2010 on her way to becoming an elementary school teacher back home in Memphis.”

Police in Tennessee on Tuesday confirmed a body found Monday evening was Fletcher, killed after she was forced into an SUV.

The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole.

U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police did not find Fletcher’s body until just after 5 p.m. on Monday and did not publicly confirm that the body was Fletcher’s until Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old Fletcher was a school teacher and the granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
.
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab
Queen's consulate tree cermony
British consulate plants tree on SFA campus in honor of Queen Elizabeth
Staples, Godfrey, Coleman
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
Bullard ISD celebrated first responders with a special Patriot Day luncheon on Tuesday.
WebXtra: Bullard ISD celebrates East Texas first responders with Patriot Day luncheon
WebXtra: Bullard ISD celebrates East Texas first responders with Patriot Day luncheon