As school starts in Uvalde, East Texas districts show support

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As school starts in Uvalde, East Texas school districts are showing support for the town after a mass shooting at an elementary school earlier this year.

Students at districts across the region and the state wore maroon to show support for Uvalde.

At Bullard High School, students wore maroon and created a heart on the football field to show support.

At Bullard High School, students wore maroon and created a heart on the football field to show support.

A student reached out to the principal once the school announced Maroon Day and asked if the students and staff could gather to show support together as a community on the field and create a heart.

At Jack Elementary in Tyler, students also wore maroon in support of Uvalde.

“We’re not there to hold their hands and pat their backs and be there physically but we can show all the support we can by wearing their school color,” said Laura Boyd, counselor at Jack Elementary School.

Here is a list of area school districts that have announced support for the statewide show of solidarity:

Alto ISD

Apple Springs ISD

Arp ISD

Athens ISD

Brownsboro ISD

Bullard ISD

Caddo Mills ISD

Carthage ISD

Central Heights ISD

Chapel Hill ISD

Chester ISD

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Crockett ISD

Cross Roads ISD

Diboll ISD

Douglass ISD

Evadale ISD

Frankston ISD

Groveton ISD

Grace Community School (Tyler)

Grapeland ISD

Hallsville ISD

Hawkins ISD

Hemphill ISD

Henderson ISD

Hudson ISD

Huntington ISD

Jacksonville ISD

Jasper ISD

Kennard ISD

Kilgore ISD

La Poynor ISD

Lindale ISD

Livingston ISD

Lufkin ISD

Mabank ISD

Marshall ISD

Martinsville ISD

Mineola ISD

Mount Pleasant ISD

Newton ISD

North Hopkins ISD

Onalaska ISD

Slocum ISD

Spring Hill ISD

Sulphur Springs ISD

Sulphur Bluff ISD

Tatum ISD

Tyler ISD

Warren ISD

Westwood ISD

West Rusk ISD

Whitehouse ISD

Wills Point ISD

Winnsboro ISD

Woden ISD

Yantis ISD

Zavalla ISD

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.