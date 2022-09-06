Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets.

According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived, they were advised that one resident managed to escape with minor injuries, while a second resident was still inside the burning structure. The resident was rescued and transported to a local hospital where she later died. It was reported that two family pets died as well.

As of this writing, the name of the victim has yet to be made public. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
James Edward Lancaster Jr.
Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person

Latest News

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
New fencing is constructed around Benson Elementary School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security
“It’s probably one of the most destructive addictions that you can have.”
East Texas group helps people struggling with pornography addiction
Last Day Of Summer
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer