Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets.

According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived, they were advised that one resident managed to escape with minor injuries, while a second resident was still inside the burning structure. The resident was rescued and transported to a local hospital where she later died. It was reported that two family pets died as well.

As of this writing, the name of the victim has yet to be made public. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.