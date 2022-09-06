Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

A few more showers/thundershowers possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next few days, there will likely be a stationary frontal boundary hanging around the northern sections of East Texas. This will help us with scattered showers/thundershowers through Wednesday. A few may form in the morning hours, but most are likely to pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of us will stay dry, but the lucky ones could get some heavy rainfall if/when these thundershowers form. Similar to what happened on Sunday late afternoon/evening. As we head into late week and the weekend, the chances for the pop-up showers/thundershowers will diminish as the stationary front will be gone and nothing will be in the area to help with the development of showers/thundershowers. A few are possible, but nothing significant. Generally, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with low temperatures near 70 and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. No severe weather is anticipated. Very light and variable winds expected as the upper-level wind field remains very light as well.  Have a great Labor Day Night.

