Michael Coleman says penalties caused issues in game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy

By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Michael Coleman says penalties caused a lot of issues during the game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy last Friday.

“The first two games open with a penalty, a penalty against Legacy and a penalty against Tyler, they even had a 101-yard kickoff return, see how that hurts? 101-yard kickoff return was called back, I think because of a clip on the receiving team, that being Tyler High School, they wouldn’t need overtime if you continue and you get to keep that kickoff return,” Coleman said.

Michael offers his analysis on the game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy.

